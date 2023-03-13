HSVP to conduct drone survey of eight Gurugram sectors

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will fly a drone over eight areas of Gurugram to examine the authority's land holdings, open spaces, roads, and the availability of any unused plots and lands. According to the authority, this survey will later serve as a model for surveys in all HSVP areas across the state.

Sector 23 is one of the areas where the drone survey will be conducted in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

When asked about the matter, a representative of HSVP Gurugram said the drone survey will aid the authority in locating any remaining undeveloped land as well as plotted areas, roads, green belts, and leftover pockets.

"The drone survey will assist in determining the real ground-level situation and information regarding current habitation in sectors. It will also reveal how the land is being used and show where HSVP property is being encroached upon in various industries,” said the official, asking not to be named. He said the survey, once initiated, will take at least three months to complete.

In a letter sent on March 3 to the chief executive officer, Drishya (Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited), a state organisation, which carries out drone and digital probes, the chief town planner, HSVP said drone surveying plays a key role in urban planning and helps architects and policymakers make data-driven decisions. The letter said, "Acknowledging the same HSVP desires to perform a drone survey of all HSVP sectors.”

The authority wants to perform a drone survey in Sector 23, 23A, Sector 15 parts one and two, Sector 24, Sector 25, Sector 45, and Sector 46 in Gurugram, according to the chief town planner.

The Department of Town and Country Planning previously conducted a similar exercise to locate illegal colonies within Gurugram as well as to determine the state of their infrastructure and growth. According to DTCP officials, the report from this survey is being used to regularise the city’s illegal colonies.