HT Interview: Haryana is gravitating towards Cong, says Chiranjiv Rao

Congress contestant from Rewari, Chiranjiv Rao, who won the Rewari seat in the 2019 assembly election, said that the majority of population in the region are agriculturists, and are hit by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s stance on minimum support price for crops’ procurement. BJP government neglected Rewari for the last five years, said Rao. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Speaking with Abhishek Behl, Rao outlined his vision for Rewari’s development, listing critical areas such as the city’s stormwater drainage, sewage systems, bus stand, and hospital infrastructure as top priorities. Edited excerpts:

What are the key challenges in the Rewari assembly constituency, which need to be resolved as a priority? Rewari has seen fast-paced urbanisation but the state government has failed to develop civic and urban infrastructure as a result of which severe waterlogging is witnessed in the city every year during monsoons. The drainage system is not functional and despite my repeated demands, nothing was done as I am an opposition MLA. The sewage system in the city is also not functional and there is a need for massive upgradation. Rewari needs a modern bus stand. Our education, healthcare and other infrastructure remain to be modernised and developed. The BJP government neglected Rewari for the last five years.

You have been a strong critic of the BJP government. What do you think are the failures of the current government due to which people are siding with Congress? The current government has not been able to provide employment to people and the Agniveer scheme has resented the entirety of Haryana. A significant number of men from Rewari and adjacent districts are now reluctant to enlist in the Indian armed forces because of their uncertainty over their tenure, which is neither secure nor permanent. Such positions in the armed forces were a significant source of employment, which is now gone. Rampant unemployment has ensured that there is disaffection among the masses and they sure are gravitating towards Congress.

Rewari is predominantly a rural area, and you have repeatedly claimed in your rallies that farmers in the district are not happy with BJP. How do you see this reported disaffection among farmers working in favour of you and Congress?

The majority of Rewari’s population are agriculturists and are affected by the BJP’s stance on minimum support price for crops’ procurement. There are only a few crops that are bought by the government, and farmers have been facing significant losses. Another problem is that resources like seeds and urea, among others, remain inaccessible to farmers due to their rates in rural areas. I have toured all the 95 villages in the constituency during the campaign and have received very strong support from the rural masses, who want to bring change.

If elected, which projects will you expedite in Rewari in the next five years?

The key priorities for the constituency will be to ensure that a new building for the boys’ college is constructed in Rewari and the long-pending new girls’ college is built in Dharuhera.

Additionally, the canal-based water supply systems in Rewari which were developed before 2014 have not been expanded since, which needs to be addressed. We will also ensure to expedite the work on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) facility in Rewari at Majra village. Other key projects will include repairing the roads and parks in the district and developing more green areas.

You have spoken about overhauling the education system in Rewari. What are the issues plaguing the education system? How do you plan to improve it?

Hundreds of government primary schools in Rewari district have closed due to a lack of students as parents prefer to send their wards to private schools, seeking a better quality of education. We will work to expand the primary schools and improve their quality of education, with more accountability for the staff. We also strive to get premiere institutes like Indian Institutes of Management and Indian Institutes of Technology in Rewari eliminating the need for students to go to other states to pursue higher education.

How confident are you about your re-election, based on your current achievements as an MLA?

I have been very accessible to the people and have repeatedly raised their issues in the state assembly. Along with my father captain (retired) Ajay Singh Yadav, who won the Rewari seat six times, I have actively participated in public help during the pandemic. We worked to arrange oxygen cylinders and medical supplies for the affected.

I have also ensured that despite being in opposition, the basic development work was not halted. However, I will be more efficient when Congress establishes the government in Haryana.