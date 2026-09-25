Turtle sanctuary ESZ mapping complete across 3 Uttar Pradesh districts
Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur mapped; 500m buffer proposed to regulate construction, mining and industrial activity.
The mapping of the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around the Turtle Wildlife Sanctuary in the Ganga, spanning Prayagraj, Bhadohi and Mirzapur, has been completed, paving the way for a new conservation and management roadmap for the 30-km stretch.
The proposal to demarcate the ESZ with a 500-metre buffer from the riverbank has been recommended for submission to the state government for approval and further action, officials said.
The sanctuary, notified in 2020 to conserve aquatic biodiversity in the Ganga, provides a habitat to several threatened turtle species, including the striped roofed turtle, black-spotted turtle, softshell turtle, red-crowned roofed turtle and brown roofed turtle.
Prayagraj divisional forest officer (DFO) Arvind Kumar said the mapping was carried out to strike a balance between conservation of aquatic wildlife and local development. “It will help identify the area around the sanctuary that needs protection to ensure turtle habitats and other aquatic species are not adversely affected,” he said.
The mapping exercise began in December 2025 and covered the sanctuary and surrounding areas across Prayagraj, Bhadohi and Mirzapur. The sanctuary area encompasses villages in all three districts, and surveys were conducted to identify the zone’s geographical and ecological features.
A recent meeting chaired by Prayagraj district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma reviewed the sanctuary’s geographical extent, ecology, and wildlife, along with Supreme Court directions issued from time to time and the concept of eco-sensitive zones.
The DM said a delimitation proposal had been recommended for forwarding to the government for necessary approval and further action. The proposal envisages a 500-metre buffer from the Ganga riverbank, he added.
Once the ESZ is notified, the demarcation is expected to provide greater clarity on activities that may need to be prohibited, restricted or regulated around the sanctuary. These include large-scale mining, sand mining, setting up of polluting industrial units and certain construction activities. The regulation of hotels, resorts and plantations in sensitive areas may also be examined under the notified framework.
Officials said precise mapping would help identify riverbanks, erosion-prone areas, forests and wetlands requiring protection from pollution and unregulated human activity. It is also expected to reduce disputes and confusion over the extent of restrictions on construction, agriculture and basic infrastructure in areas surrounding the sanctuary.
Under the procedure for notifying an ESZ, the state forest department, in coordination with the district administration, prepares a proposal for demarcation. The proposal is examined by the National Board for Wildlife’s standing committee, which makes recommendations to the state government. The Union environment, forest and climate change ministry subsequently issues the final notification.
Turtles are considered important components of river ecosystems as they feed on dead animals, decaying organic matter and other biological waste. Their presence helps check the accumulation of organic material and supports the ecological health of river water.
Officials said the final notification of the ESZ would provide a clearer legal framework for protecting the sanctuary while allowing regulated development in areas where it is considered compatible with conservation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORK Sandeep Kumar
K. Sandeep Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor and Bureau Head of Hindustan Times in Prayagraj, where he leads the newspaper's editorial coverage across the region. With more than 25 years of experience in journalism, he has built a reputation for credible, in-depth and impact-driven reporting on Uttar Pradesh's governance, politics, education, agriculture, science and technology, defence, infrastructure and development. Over the course of his career, Sandeep has consistently broken and tracked stories that have shaped public discourse, with a particular focus on policy, public institutions and issues that directly affect people's lives. His reporting combines rigorous fieldwork with data-backed analysis, making complex subjects accessible to a wide readership. He has also written extensively on human-interest stories that spotlight resilience, innovation and social change across urban and rural Uttar Pradesh. As Prayagraj Bureau Head, he mentors reporters, drives editorial planning and ensures comprehensive coverage of one of India's most politically and culturally significant regions. His work is marked by accuracy, balance and context, reflecting a commitment to public-interest journalism and high editorial standards. Through his reporting, Sandeep continues to chronicle the evolving social, economic and political landscape of Uttar Pradesh while delivering insightful and reliable journalism for Hindustan Times readers.Read More