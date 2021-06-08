Illegal arms suppliers held, 20 guns and 50 cartridges recovered

The police on Sunday night arrested two men on charges of smuggling and selling illegally made weapons to criminals in Delhi-NCR, and recovered at least 20 illegal pistols, 11 magazines and 50 live cartridges from their possession.

The police said that the demand for illegal weapons is on the rise and since January, they have recovered more than 300 illegal weapons and arrested at least 50 persons in connections with crimes. The police said the guns are manufactured in Uttar Pradesh, and over 200 pistols and magazines were set to be sold in Gurugram.

The suspects were identified as Kuldeep alias chief minister (27) and Mukesh Kumar (24) of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that these suspects have been associated with gangs supplying illegal weapons for the last four years. “They have attended a training camp, where they are taught how to carry illegal weapons, and the process of dealing and supplying to other criminals. They are part of a 20-member gang that buys illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh and sells them in Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and Punjab. They motivate unemployed people to join them and later train them,” he said.

According to the police, the suspects revealed during questioning that they used to run training camps for people who wanted to engage in crimes. “Apart from weapons training, they also taught people on ways to conduct robberies, how to cover their faces and identify victims, directing them only to target pedestrians to avoid being caught,” said Sangwan.

The police said the gang members bought illegal firearms for ₹5,000- ₹20,000 and sold them for nearly ₹50,000.

Narender Chauhan, the in-charge of the Sector 17 crime investigation unit, said that they were tipped off about the movement of the suspects and arrested them from Sohna. “This was their first visit to Gurugram. They have supplied illegal weapons in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan. We are yet to identify the receiver. We are questioning them and have taken their call detail records,” he said.

According to the police, this is one of the largest consignment of illegal weapons recovered in Gurugram. Also, the arrested persons were close associates of a manufacturer based in Uttar Pradesh.

Sangwan said the smugglers used various social media platforms to establish a wide network of contacts in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Haryana. These suppliers target gangsters who are lodged in jails and their aides, who are struggling to run operations without weapons, the police said.

Sangwan said that they are conducting a detailed investigation to unravel the entire weapons manufacturing, smuggling and supply chain, as well as identify the physical and financial flows associated with the recovered weapons.

A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the duo at Sohna police station and raids are planned at more than 10 locations to arrest more suspects.