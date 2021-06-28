Illegal farmhouses on foothills of Aravallis demolished in Gurugram

Three illegal farmhouses, including one that was created as a model house, on the foothills of the Aravallis in Gairatpur Bas village were demolished by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Monday.

Officials of the DTCP said that the developers illegally constructed these farmhouses and were planning to sell plots on an area of 10 acres, for the construction of farmhouses. The plot where the colony was developed is classified as agricultural land and is owned by private developers, as per the administration’s revenue records.

RS Bhath, the district town planner for Gurugram, said while two farmhouses were under construction, the third was developed as a model house to lure gullible buyers. “The developers, taking advantage of the lockdown, were trying to develop 10 acres of land illegally despite the fact it is on the foothills of Aravallis. No permission was taken and all norms were violated,” said Bhath, adding a road network and other constructions were also demolished.

The DTCP also issued a notice to a family that was residing in a farmhouse in the area to vacate the premises. An FIR would be registered against the developers, officials said.

As per urban development rules of the state, Gurugram district is notified as a “controlled urban area”, where permissions are required to be taken from competent authorities for developing a colony.

The enforcement team of the DTCP deployed three earthmoving machines to demolish the structures. A team of the Gurugram police personnel was also present at the spot to keep a check on the situation.

Ashish Sharma, an assistant town planner with the enforcement wing, said that the developers had also levelled 15 acres adjoining the illegal colony and carried out road mapping in the area. “An adjoining plot was also cleared of markings. The owners have been given a clear warning that any construction without permission from the competent authority would be demolished. Criminal cases would also be registered against violators,” he said.

The development of illegal farmhouses in the Aravallis and on its foothills has been a major issue faced by the district administration and urban local bodies. Last year, the department had demolished 19 such illegal farmhouses in the Aravallis, after the Supreme Court took cognizance of the violation.

Last week, the Sohna Municipal Council demolished 10 illegal farmhouses constructed in Raisina village, which is located close to Gairatpur Bas village.