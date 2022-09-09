Illegal property registration: DC warns of action against officials

In a bid to prevent illegal construction and registration of multiple residential units on single-unit plots, the deputy commissioner Gurugram on Thursday warned revenue officials of criminal action if they are caught violating property registration norms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Haryana Building Code, 2017, and urban development rules in the state, only a single dwelling unit is allowed to be constructed on a single plot.

DTCP officials said that construction of multiple units on single plots puts pressure on the existing infrastructure and turns planned colonies into urban slums

In a meeting with revenue officials on Thursday, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav directed revenue officials to register only four residential floors on plots bigger than 180 square yards. On plots measuring less than 180 square yards, only a single housing unit can be registered.

Yadav said if any registration of property takes place in contravention of rules, then criminal proceedings, including registration of FIRs, will be initiated against the errant officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “Strict directions have been issued to revenue officials to refrain from registering multiple residential units on single-unit plots in violation of rules. Also independent floors can’t be registered on plots smaller than 180 square yards.” He added that independent floors cannot be registered on plots allotted under the EWS (economically weaker section) category.

The DC’s warning came after the matter of such illegal registrations raised by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) and a residents’ welfare association (RWA) from Palam Vihar complained about the construction of multiple residential units on single plots, as well as the execution and registration of property deeds by revenue officials in violation of rules. On Tuesday, the DC had cancelled five such property deeds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said, “Some owners had registered property deeds in violation of rules. The deputy commissioner took cognizance of this matter and ordered cancellation of five such deeds on Tuesday,” he said.

The initial action against construction of multiple residential units was initiated by the enforcement wing of DTCP in July when it sealed 58 flats in C2 Block of Palam Vihar. Madholia said it was found that some owners had damaged the seals and resumed construction.

On Tuesday, the DTCP also sealed 30 flats in the same Palam Vihar locality and based on its complaint, the police registered an FIR against a plot owner for damaging the seal and resuming construction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON