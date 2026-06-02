IMD issues yellow alert for Gurugram, forecasts rain and thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Gurugram on Monday, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kilometres per hour at isolated places across the district. Temperatures are likely to rise by up to 5°C over the next three days before fresh rainfall activity brings relief later this week. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

The alert comes amid ongoing pre-monsoon activity that has brought cloud cover, scattered rainfall and relief from the intense heat over the past week.

A yellow alert indicates potentially adverse weather conditions and advises residents to be cautious, particularly during thunderstorms and strong winds.

According to the IMD’s district-wise forecast, Gurugram is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at isolated places, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather department has attributed the change in conditions to ongoing pre-monsoon activity over northwest India.

“The change in the weather conditions is the preset of a western disturbance. The easternly winds from Bay of Bengal are also making conditions favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon over parts of the country during next two to three days,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD Chandigarh.

IMD has also said a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from June 3, which is expected to sustain cloud cover and rainfall activity over the region.

The state witnessed light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in last 24 hours. The maximum temperature across Haryana remained below normal for this time of the year. Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 23.3°C and maximum of 35.5°C on Monday.

However, the IMD has predicted that maximum temperature is expected to rise by 4°C to 5°C during the next three days, before falling again by 2°C to 3°C later in the week under the influence of fresh weather systems and rainfall activity.

Gurugram continued its run of satisfactory air quality for the third consecutive day on Monday, recording an air quality index reading of 91, an improvement from Sunday’s 99, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s national 24-hour average AQI data, released at 4pm daily. However, the reading was slightly higher than Saturday’s AQI of 86. The city last recorded a “moderate” air quality level on Friday, when the AQI stood at 108.