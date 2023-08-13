GURUGRAM: Industry associations based in Gurugram, Faridabad and other NCR towns in Haryana will soon approach the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and seek relief from an order that will completely ban the use of diesel gensets even for backup purposes from October 1 this year. Industrial units to approach CAQM on diesel genset ban

A meeting of industry associations was held in Kundli on Thursday to deliberate upon the ban under the aegis of the Confederation of All Haryana Industries’ Association. The participants said that it was decided to escalate the issue with the CAQM and other authorities as the ban would make operation of industrial units unviable.

Raj Singla, chairperson of the confederation, said a representation will be first sent to the CAQM, and thereafter they will meet the commission chairperson and other government authorities to seek a viable way forward. He said the meeting was attended by over 30 industry delegations from Gurugram, Kundli, Manesar, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Karnal, Murthal, Rewari, Sonepat, Panipat, Bhiwani, Rai, Rasoi, Nathupur, Dhaturi and Rozka Meo.

The CAQM has made it mandatory for industrial units to switch to natural gas and other green alternatives for operating gen sets. It has imposed a ban on the use of DG sets even for backup use in industrial, commercial and residential areas across the National Capital Region from October 1 onwards.

The industry associations present in the meeting said the work on laying piped natural gas (PNG) lines has not been completed in several industrial areas and last mile connectivity was missing. “The security deposit sought by PNG companies is too high, and there is a long waiting period to get a connection,” said Singla, adding that the retrofitment cost of 125kVA gensets was too high and not workable.

“The cost of replacement of over two million DG sets across the NCR would be too high. It is more viable if the power distribution system improves and 24x7 power supply is ensured so that there is no need to use DG sets”, said Ashok Kohli, president, Chamber of Industries, Udyog Vihar.

The industrialists said that if state power utilities are not efficient, they should be privatised on the lines of Delhi and Mumbai to ensure interruption free power supply.

The association further said, “The ban on the use of DG sets is certainly not sustainable for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). While we appreciate the urgent need for adopting measures required for controlling deteriorating air quality in the NCR, perhaps the only way forward is to achieve 24x7 uninterrupted power supply or allow DG sets for back up use till 24x7 power supply is achieved.”

