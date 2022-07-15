Interfaith couple seeks police protection after family threatens to kill them
An interfaith couple has sought protection from Gurugram police after the woman’s family allegedly threatened to kill them both, police said on Thursday.
The Muslim woman, aged around 20 years, left her house of her own free will on July 8 and started living with her Hindu partner, police said.
After the woman sent a postal complaint to deputy commissioner of police (west) on July 11, the police on Thursday lodged an FIR against her father, elder brother, two uncles and grandfather under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 5 police station.
In her complaint, she also said she started living with her Hindu partner out of wedlock as the anti-conversion laws of Haryana prevented them from getting married.
Police said after the woman left home, her family members submitted a missing person complaint at Palam Vihar police station, claiming that she had gone “missing”.
Acting on that complaint, the couple was told to reach the Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday. Police said when the couple reached the station, the woman’s two brothers and two maternal uncles viciously assaulted them and threatened to kill them if they did not agree to separate.
On the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the four under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday evening and all four have been arrested.
The couple was later produced before the court and after the woman told the court that she was an adult and wanted to live with her Hindu partner, she was allowed to go with him, police said.
Rajiv Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Udyog Vihar), said that after the assault incident, he issued orders to give the couple police protection.
“They were escorted to their desired destination by police. However, after reaching there, they were hesitant to live under security cover and so the police team returned,” he said.
-
Daily-waged labourer loses eye-sight from assault after asking for clearing dues
A 40-year-old daily-wage labourer reportedly lost vision in one of Singh's eyes after a man, to whom he had sold his motorcycle and was asked to clear pending dues of ₹8,000, brutally assaulted him, said police on Thursday. Around 3pm on July 10, Singh was going to purchase medicines at Banskusla village in IMT Manesar when he spotted the suspect and asked him to clear the dues.
-
Woman robbed , assaulted by water delivery guy in Faridabad, two arrested
Two friends in their early 30s allegedly robbed and assaulted a 72-year-old woman on July 11 at her home in Sector 4, Faridabad, assuming she had a lot of wealth as she often paid ₹100 as a tip to one of them when he went to deliver mineral water at her residence. The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh and Raj Kumar Tyagi alias Raju of Ghaziabad.
-
MCG launched plastic free campaign
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has launched an awareness campaign to educate people about the use of single-use plastic items that were banned in the city from July 1, said officials on Thursday. Officials urged the residents to take part in the MCG's campaign, while asking them to “always carry a cloth bag or a jute bag to the market”.
-
Kingpin arrested for obtaining over 10,000 bail for criminals with fake surety bonds in courts
Faridabad police on Wednesday night arrested a 45-year-old man--reportedly a kingpin of a gang--for allegedly obtaining over 10,000 bails for criminals and frauds by submitting fake surety bonds in at least four courts. Police said the gang members used fake Aadhaar cards and property documents and were active since the last 10 years in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal.
-
Lulu Mall in Lucknow lodges FIR against unidentified people for offering namaz
A massive controversy erupted in Uttar Pradesh after some people allegedly offered namaz inside the premises of a newly-opened mall in Lucknow, forcing the management of the Lulu mall to lodge an FIR against the unidentified people on Thursday night at Sushant Golf City police station for obstructing visitors. The mall was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and was opened for visitors on Monday.
