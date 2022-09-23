Intermittent rain to continue in Gurugram today as well, help ease its rain deficit

The city continued to receive intermittent rain throughout Friday, though the intensity was much lesser than that on Thursday, the Gurugram district administration said, adding that between 8.30am and 5.30pm Friday, the city received 29mm rain.

The weather analysts said owing to the strong cloud cover over Haryana, they are expecting more rain across the state, including Gurugram, on Friday night and Saturday as well. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chandigarh said heavy rain could be expected in many parts of south and east Haryana over the weekend.

Due to the continued rain, several areas in Gurugram went under water due to which most private schools remained closed on Friday. Most office-goers opted to work from home on Friday after an advisory to that effect was issued by the district administration late Thursday.

According to the IMD, Gurugram received 107mm rain over a 24-hour period (till 8.30am Friday) and the rain data for the rest of Friday is being compiled by the department. The Gurugram district administration, which also compiles rain data, said the city received 29mm rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm Friday.

As per the rainfall data shared by the district.administration, the Gururgam tehsil on Friday (8.30am to 5.30pm) received 29mm rainfall, Kadipur 23 mm, Harsaru 23mm, Wazirabad 20mm, Badshahpur 15mm, Sohna 4mm, Manesar 7mm, Pataudi 80mm and Farrukkhnagar 52mm of rain.

IMD officials in Chandigarh said with a strong cloud cover over Gurugram, it is likely that the city will continue to receive more rain on Friday night and Saturday as well.

“Light to moderate rain is expected to continue in most places of Haryana on Friday and Saturday. Heavy rain is likely in isolated places while very heavy rain is expected over eastern and south-eastern parts of Haryana, including Gururgam, on Saturday and Sunday,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD Chandigarh.

Singh also said the heavy rain received by the district over the past 36 hours will help reduce its rain deficit. “Over 100mm rainfall was received by Gurugram district over the past 24 hours and it will definitely help reduce the deficit, which stood at 51%, on Thursday. The rain is still continuing and it will help improve the average rainfall,” he said.

As per the IMD, Gurugram received 346.88mm rain this monsoon, between June 1 and September 22, while the normal rainfall during the season is 480.3mm. In September, the city received only 35.6mm rain, till September 22, but the rain over the past 36 hours will help reduce the deficit, said officials

As the rain continued late into the evening in most parts of the city, but with lesser intensity as compared to Thursday, authorities were able to rid the waterlogged areas of accumulated water. The areas affected included Udyog Vihar, Sector 22, Sector 23 exit, Gurugram bus stand, Sanjay Gram road, Sector 12 market, Sector 10 hospital, Sector 10 road, parts of Palam Vihar, Rajiv Chowk underpass and Narsinghpur.

Most government offices remained closed on Friday on account of Haryana War Heroes Martyrdom Day. Private offices saw thin attendance as most employees opted to work from home.

Officials said since there was less traffic on roads, the situation was much better than that on Thursday.

