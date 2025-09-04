Interstate vehicle lifting gang leader caught after encounter in Sohna

An interstate vehicle lifting gang’s leader was caught after getting injured in an encounter in Sohna late Tuesday night, said police on Wednesday. The suspect was later identified as Mohammad Zahid, 30, of Pingwan in Nuh.

Police said he sustained a bullet injury in his left leg during the exchange of fire with crime branch officials after which he was taken to Sector 10A civil hospital for treatment. As per police, the suspect will be arrested only after he is declared medically fit by the doctors after treatment for the bullet injury.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that Zahid has 16 cases of vehicle lifting registered against him in Delhi, Gurugram and Nuh. He used to sell the stolen vehicles and their parts to remote parts Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states with the help of his associates.

“The court had declared him a proclaimed offender in five of the cases. We were continuously trying to track his location for the last several months when the crime branch received an intelligence input about his movement on Raipur-Sohna road,” said Kumar.

The raiding team chased him in an attempt to capture him but he managed to flee.

“Crime branch officials alerted a police team at a checkpoint near Tikona park about the suspect moving towards them. They tried to spot him but he rammed into the barricades with his motorcycle in an attempt to flee and fell down,” said Kumar.

“He fled on foot and opened fire on the police officials and crime branch sleuths which had also reached the spot. The cops opened fire warning shots asking him to surrender,” said Kumar, adding that Zahid kept firing on the crime branch team during which sub-inspector Mohit Kumar was hit but was saved by his bullet-proof vest. Afterwards, cops retaliated and the suspect was caught after getting shot in the leg.

Investigators said that a motorcycle, a pistol, a live and four empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. On the complaint of a crime branch official, an FIR was registered against Zahid for attempted murder and obstructing public servant from discharge of his duty at City Sohna police station on Wednesday.