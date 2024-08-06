I-T dept holds national event at Sector 49

The third edition of the national-level inter-school competition, “Desh Aur Hum,” was held on Monday at Sector 49 DAV Public School, organised by the Income Tax Department. This year’s event engaged hundreds of students from grades 6 to 12, aiming to educate them about their role in nation-building and the importance of tax compliance, officials said. Students attend the 'Desh Aur Hum 3.0' a series of National level competitions organised by National Academy of Direct Taxes at DAV Public School sector-49, in Gurugram on Monday (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The competition featured a range of creative events, including poster making, nukkad natak (street plays), and reel making. High school students focused on creating 90-second commercials on tax awareness and developing interactive games or apps related to taxation. The events included “Youth and Taxes: Building a Happier Future,” “Filing Taxes in the Digital Era,” and “Taxation Transparency for a Stress-Free Life.”

The competition has seen growth since its inception, with last year’s edition attracting over 150 schools and more than 500 entries, officials said. This year, organizers hope to double the participation, reaching over 300 schools nationwide. The theme, “Sachet Bharat, Samridh Bharat - Empowering Nation Building,” reflects the vision of a prosperous and aware India, they added.

According to organisers, participants will have their entries judged by a panel of experts, with winners announced at a grand finale in Delhi. Winning schools will receive a rolling trophy and a study tour to the Indian Parliament, providing students with a unique insight into the nation’s decision-making process.

Registration for schools is open until August 10, 2024, with the final entries due by August 31, 2024. The finale is scheduled for the third week of September, officials said.