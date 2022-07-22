Kanika Kapoor kick-starts Friday Jam with a bang!
When the work week is done and the weekend beckons where does Delhi-NCR go to unwind? Friday Jam, of course! Kickstarting the weekend with a lineup of fantastic musical performances by leading singers makes for a perfect Friday evening.Returning with its seventh season, the HT DLF CyberHub Friday Jam — presented by Magicpin, co-powered by Cantabil International Clothing and Pulse Candy — has a string of performances scheduled for every Friday evening, all through the month, in Gurugram. While the pandemic had put a dampener on things for the last two years, the opening night of Friday Jam revealed that we can still have a smashing musical experience while maintaining safety protocols. DLF CyberHub was filled to capacity on the evening of Friday (July 8) as eager fans waited for singer Kanika Kapoor to take to the stage. Before that, many from the audience also got the opportunity to participate in spot contests and walk away with amazing prizes from the sponsors. The heady mix of games, challenges, and anticipation certainly had the adrenaline flowing, and when Kapoor came on stage, she was greeted with multiple rounds of cheers and applause.
Kapoor, who has managed to seamlessly fuse elegance with a rock star image, left fans mesmerised with her mellifluous, earthy voice on Friday evening. She belted out some of her most popular numbers like Lovely (Happy New Year; 2014), from her hit repertoire of songs that had the audience clamouring for more.
Her latest offering from the movie Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo, was by far the most popular tune of the evening, and the audience just couldn’t get enough of the singer.It was a night to remember for fans of Kapoor and everyone who loves great music. Lizel Mehta, who was one such fan at the event, shares, “It was a wonderful experience for me. Kanika Kapoor is amazing. I danced and enjoyed a lot. Thanks to the organisers for such a wonderful event, it was really great to be here.”
Another member of the audience, Shweta Waza, was visiting the food court with friends when she was pleasantly surprised with the performance. She tells us, “We didn’t know there was going to be a live performance by Kanika Kapoor here. We had just come to the food court. But, this has been a great experience. It was amazing to see so many people here enjoying themselves after two years of missing out on all this due to Covid-19. Watching Kanika live has certainly raised the value of our Friday night.”
The presenting partner for Friday Jam 2022 is Magicpin, which offers India the option of buying local with its ever-growing platform for local shopping across all categories — from food to fashion and beyond. The event has been co-powered by Cantabil International Clothing, which, with its 400 stores across the country, offers its clients an unsurpassed collection of clothing and accessories. Adding its own special flavour, as copartner to the event, is the irresistible Pulse Candy.
Adani Group to construct 464-km stretch of Ganga Expressway
LUCKNOW Construction work is all set to begin on UP's longest expressway – the 594-km Ganga Expressway – which will connect Meerut in western UP with Prayagraj in the eastern part of the state. Land acquisition work for the project is almost complete. The e-way will pass through 12 districts starting from Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and will end in Prayagraj, said officials.
Hindu, Muslim OBC groups demand caste-based census, plan nationwide protest from Aug 15
Organisations of Hindu and Muslim other backward classes (OBCs) have rallied together seeking a nationwide caste-based census. A veteran of the OBC movement, Shabbir Ahmed Ansari, is among those leading the charge. Ansari, who heads the All India Muslim OBC Organisation, will announce a nationwide agitation on August 15, seeking that the nationwide census, which was scheduled for 2021, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, also enumerates castes.
Over 100 booked, 5 held for clash during anti-encroachment drive in Noida
More than 100 people were booked for allegedly clashing with government officials during an anti-encroachment drive in Noida, police said on Friday. They said five of the main accused have been arrested The clash broke out on Thursday when the Noida Authority officials were removing illegal occupation from government land on the Hindon floodplains, police said. Charges under the stringent criminal law amendment act have also been invoked in the case, police added.
NHAI plans underpass at accident blackspot on highway near Ambala
Blurb: Highway authority write to Union ministry, says underpass to help streamline local traffic In a bid to streamline traffic and reduce the risk of accidents, the National Highway Authority of India has written to the Union ministry of road transport and highways for constructing an underpass at Sultanpur chowk on the Ambala-Chandigarh expressway.
25-year-old man arrested for threatening father with revolver
A 25-year-old man from Nhava village has been arrested by Nhava Sheva police for threatening his father with a revolver over a family dispute. The accused, identified as Vikrant Jaywant Bhoir, had been staying with his wife and away from his parents since the last three months due to the domestic dispute. The accused was arrested under Sections of The Arms Act and Sections of IPC for causing breach of peace by intentional insult.
