Key city posts reshuffled as GMDA, Manesar and state departments get new heads

After a wait of over a month, the Haryana government on Sunday appointed PC Meena as the new CEO of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, with additional charges as commissioner and secretary, human resources department, Haryana, and commissioner secretary, general administration department. Officials said Meena, who has held multiple key roles in Gurugram over the past decade, is expected to use his experience to address long-standing civic issues. The government also appointed Pradeep Singh, additional deputy commissioner of Nuh, as commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar. The reshuffle also includes realignment of roles in HR and GAD departments and additional charges in metropolitan development authorities. (HT)

The GMDA CEO post remained vacant for over a month as the earlier appointee, J Ganeshan, did not assume charge, prompting the state government to search afresh for a suitable replacement.

Meena said on Monday that he will assume charge on Wednesday and hold a series of preliminary meetings with officials over the next few days to assess the ground situation. “The primary focus would be on completing the existing projects in the city, which have been started by the authority. A number of projects also need to be brought on the ground, as these have already been approved. Another key focus will be to work in close coordination with other civic agencies and ensure problems being faced by residents are resolved as a priority,” he said.

Since 2011, Meena has served in several senior posts in Gurugram. He was deputy commissioner from 2011 to 2013, commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram in 2013, and administrator of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran in 2014. He was managing director of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam in 2021 and was appointed MCG commissioner in 2023, later receiving dual charge as GMDA CEO. As DHBVN MD, officials said he played a key role in resolving the installation of electricity infrastructure in private colonies developed by builders, where the utility had stopped issuing new electricity connections due to inadequate infrastructure.

The government has also assigned the charge of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority to J Ganeshan, who already holds charge as managing director of HARTRON and managing director of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam.