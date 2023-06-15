Khattar announces ex gratia for mud cave-in deaths in Pataudi

A day after three women died in the collapse of a heap of mud in Pataudi’s Dararpur village, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced compensation of ₹2 to ₹5 lakh each to the next of kin of from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT Photo)

Police said the women were working at the site for six months under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. Officials added that the women were resting after digging a pond when a mound caved in on them.

Deputy commissioner Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav said that an inquiry has been marked to sub-divisional magistrate of Pataudi on Wednesday. “The women labourers were deployed in the MGNREGA scheme for unskilled labourers. We will announce the compensation based on their age and family background of the victims,” he said.

Yadav said that they have also decided to involve village sarpanchs so that they can monitor such sites in their respective villages.

The chief minister also expressed his sympathy with the members of the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

