Khori: Police helping residents find employment

The Faridabad Police is coordinating with private companies to help residents of Khori get jobs in other places as the residences are set to be razed on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday.

OP Singh, the commissioner of police, Faridabad, said that a team has started collecting details of unemployed residents in the cluster, where a demolition drive is set to take place on Thursday. “We are coordinating with private companies in Faridabad, Ballabhgarh and Palwal, where they can get placement and start afresh. We will be helping them to prepare their resumes and also preparing them for their upcoming interviews, based on their qualifications,” he said.

So far, the police have received details of over 200 such residents, most of whom are labourers. The police have also approached social activists working in the area to spread the word among residents.

However, activists and residents alleged that the initiative is just an eyewash.

Neelesh Kumar, of Basti Suraksha Manch, an organisation supporting the residents, said, “We don’t believe in this initiative of the police at all. If they want to ease residents’ pain, why are they forcing them to vacate and planning a demolition drive? They want to win their confidence and fool them to move out,” he said.

Ram Avtar, a resident of Khori, said, “The Haryana government has planned nothing for us and the police are fooling us. Which company will give a job to a labourer and how much will they pay? Who will calculate the travel cost and other factors? We do not trust them or any of their schemes.”

Singh said they decided to take the initiative as residents expressed concern over their prospects after the demolition drive. “They feared that if they would shift from here, they will not get jobs and will have to face a financial crunch. We are trying to help them in all possible ways and to bring the best opportunities for them,” he said.

Additionally, the police also set up community meals at two spots, twice a day, for residents, to help them after the demolition drive. The police said that the food is prepared by their cooks and more than 200 families are being fed.

Yashpal Yadav, Faridabad’s deputy commissioner, termed the police initiatives as a “thoughtful gesture.”

“All the departments are supporting the residents in the best way they can. Residents should support the authorities and move out so that a peaceful demolition can be carried out. We are not their enemies, but want to support them in whatever way we all can,” Yadav said.