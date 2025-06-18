Lambo driver, friends booked for speeding, stunt reels on Gurugram

The district police have registered an FIR against the unidentified driver of a Lamborghini Gallardo and his friends for allegedly driving rashly, performing dangerous stunts, and shooting reels while speeding through the Golf Course Road underpass. The incident came to light after a video of the act went viral on social media platforms, police said on Tuesday. Police said the Gallardo would be seized once it is located and the driver, along with his accomplices, would be arrested, adding that they are checking CCTV footage along the Golf Course Road. (HT Photo)

Police said that the date and time of incident will be clears once the accused are arrested.

According to Inspector Rajesh Bagri, station house officer (SHO) of DLF Phase-I police station, the video showed the Gallardo overtaking vehicles in a hazardous manner inside the underpass. “The reel was shot by occupants of a Thar trailing the Gallardo. The driver was seen hanging out of the car window while speeding. The Lamborghini did not have a registration number, likely to avoid being traced,” he said.

Bagri said police took suo motu cognisance of the incident after the viral video surfaced and registered an FIR against the Lamborghini driver and his friends on Monday evening. The case has been filed under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving), and 57 (abetting commission of offence by public or by more than ten persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

To identify the vehicle and its occupants, police contacted the state transport department. “Only seven Lamborghinis are registered in Gurugram. We have verified three so far, but none of them match the one seen in the video. We are in the process of contacting the owners of the remaining four vehicles to trace the actual car used in the reel,” Bagri added.

