Late-night brawl at Gurugram Sector 30 tavern sparks scrutiny on ahatas

A violent altercation at Ebowla, a club-style tavern operating on private agricultural land near Signature Tower in Sector 30, has reignited concerns over the district’s unregulated ahatas—taverns that often evade excise and civic oversight. Nine intoxicated guests allegedly assaulted the club’s security in charge and three bouncers after being denied re-entry on Tuesday night, police said on Saturday. Ebowla, a club-style tavern operates on private agricultural land near Signature Tower in Gurugram Sector 30. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The scuffle erupted around 10.15pm, leaving security in charge Parveen Kumar with serious head injuries. He is being treated at AIIMS, Delhi. Bouncer Sachin Kumar was admitted to Civil Hospital in Sector 10, while two others, Rahul Kumar and Rachna Devi, were discharged after treatment, officers aware of the case said. An FIR has been filed at the Sector 40 police station under charges of rioting and unlawful assembly.

Four of the nine accused—three from Noida and one from Lucknow—have been identified, and arrests are expected soon, police said. Investigators added the incident began when two intoxicated patrons started doing push-ups on the floor, disturbing others. When asked to leave, they returned with reinforcements and attacked staff, including a woman bouncer.The manager of Ebowla, Yogesh Gulia said that he was not aware of any such brawls citing that they have multiple branches across the so keeping record of them is not possible.

“These are not isolated incidents,” said a senior police official. “Ahatas in Sectors 29, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, and 61 have become hotspots for violence, illegal liquor sales, and safety violations,” the officer added. According to police, at least one such case of altercation near ahatas are reported every week.

Despite repeated complaints from RWAs in South City, DLF Phase IV, and Sector 30, enforcement remains weak. “Loud music blares till 2am, and every few weeks, there’s a drunken brawl,” said local resident Narender Chillar.

“The relentless noise from these ahatas, with their live performances stretching into the early hours, is a growing nuisance,” said an RWA member on condition of anonymity. “Moreover, there’s a strong suspicion of illegal activities occurring within these establishments, and shockingly, there seems to be absolutely no oversight,” he added.

Gurugram Police’s public relations officer Sandeep Kumar said the Sector 30 incident is being taken seriously. “We are investigating the assault and pursuing arrests. But broader regulatory action must come from the MCG and excise department.”

Supreme Court advocate Rajeev Yadav, who has filed multiple complaints raising questions on the legality of these ahatas, said, “These taverns offer nightclub-level entertainment—live bands, Russian dancers, DJs—while evading excise taxes and building regulations.” He urged the excise department and district excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) to shut them down, calling them “death traps”.

HT has previously reported that originally intended as modest spaces adjacent to liquor vendors, many ahatas now operate as nightclubs with DJs, dance floors, and cover charges, often without fire safety clearances or proper licensing. “Hiring security doesn’t legalise operations,” an excise official said. “Most have no infrastructure to manage crowds or emergencies,” the official added.