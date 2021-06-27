Lockdown extended till July 5, 16 new Covid-19 cases in Gurugram

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown till July 5, but offered further relaxations, allowing varsities to partially reopen, as Covid-19 cases continue to decline. On Sunday, 16 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Gurugram district, as per the health department bulletin.

An order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan on Sunday stated that the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana has been extended till 5am of July 5. It further stated that university campuses are allowed to open for research scholars, practical classes in laboratories and remedial/doubt classes, by adopting adequate social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

The latest lockdown guidelines further mention that anganwadi centres and crèches under the Women and Child Development department shall remain closed till July 31.

On Sunday, the number of Covid-19 recoveries exceeded the number of cases, with 19 patients recovering from the infection. At present, the tally of total cases in the district stands at 180,659. Deaths of two Covid-19 patients were also reported on Sunday.

The active case tally currently stands at 136 in the district, of whom 127 are in home isolation and nine are hospitalised, according to the health department bulletin. On the testing front, the health department collected 4,029 samples and reported that the results of 1,743 patients were awaited.

Meanwhile, there was no vaccination at government centres on Sunday due to a pulse polio drive. At vaccination centres set up by private hospitals, a total of 4,143 beneficiaries were vaccinated with 3,390 being given the first dose and second dose to 753 beneficiaries.

On Monday, the district health department will be conducting a special vaccination camp, for those waiting to take the second dose of the Covishield vaccine, at seven government sites. While there was no limit imposed for the second dose; only 100 doses of Covishield were allotted for the first dose vaccinations for each centre. The vaccine will be available at Sector 31 polyclinic, Pataudi community health centre (CHC), subdivisional hospital of Sohna, Farrukhnagar CHC, Civil Hospital in Sector 10 and the urban primary health centres in Fazilpur and Nathupur.

For Covaxin, no doses have been allotted for the first dose, while 400 doses were allotted for the second dose, at four session sites. Covaxin will be administered at the Badshahpur primary health centre, Tigra urban primary health centre and Manesar urban primary health centre.

Pulse polio drive

On Sunday, the first day of the pulse polio drive, 81,987 children were given polio doses. A statement released by the district administration mentioned that this is 51.16% of the total target set for the district. For the campaign, 677 booths were set up. On Monday and Tuesday, polio drops will be given to children up to the age of five years at home.