Man, 29, stabbed to death in possible robbery, found near Gururgam home

A 29-year-old man bled to death near his residence in Krishna Nagar, Sector 10, after being stabbed multiple times in the thigh in a suspected robbery incident, police said on Wednesday. The victim’s body was discovered by locals early Wednesday morning at the entrance of lane number two in the colony, lying in a pool of blood. Police were alerted immediately, but by then, he had already succumbed to his injuries, they said. An investigation team at the crime spot near Enkay Rubber Factory in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The victim, Abhishek Rai, originally from Kanchanpur in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, worked as an accountant with a well-known real estate firm in Sector 90, police said. He was living in Krishna Nagar with his mother, while his wife and one-year-old daughter remained in their hometown. Police believe the murder occurred on Tuesday night, but the incident only came to light hours later when his body was found, they added.

Family members suspect robbery as the motive behind the crime, as ₹50,000 in cash and Rai’s mobile phone—both of which he reportedly had with him—were missing from the scene. “He had spoken to his family members between 7pm and 8pm, confirming that he was on his way home. After 8pm, his phone was switched off, and that’s when we started searching for him,” said his brother-in-law, Bhola Rai. The deceased’s body was found just 400 metres from his home.

Sandeep Kumar, the public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that multiple stab wounds on Rai’s thigh are suspected to be the cause of death. “Things will become clear after the post-mortem report is received. The autopsy will be carried out by a medical board on Thursday,” Kumar added. The PRO further said that CCTV cameras installed in a nearby two-wheeler showroom are being scanned for clues and to identify the suspects.

The victim’s brother-in-law also mentioned that the deceased had purchased land in Bhopal registered in his wife’s name on Tuesday. The deceased had told his sister during a phone conversation around 6.30pm that he was carrying ₹50,000 in cash to make a payment related to the land deal.

“This money and his phone were missing. Nothing was there in his pockets,” the brother-in-law said. He added that the family began looking for him around 10pm when his phone was found to be switched off.

“Initially, we thought he had gone to a friend’s place to celebrate after purchasing the land, but we became worried when we couldn’t find him by 4am,” the brother-in-law added.

Based on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Ashish Rai, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under Section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Shivaji Nagar police station on Wednesday.