Man, 53, arrested for raping, impregnatinghis granddaughter

Faridabad police on Wednesday arrested a 53-year-old man on charges of raping his 12-year-old granddaughter and impregnating her. The minor gave birth to a child in November and was in a critical condition for over two months after that, police said, adding that a case was registered in the matter after the child’s mother reported the crime on December 6 in Kolkata, West Bengal. A zero FIR was registered and the man was arrested from Faridabad, they said.

Police said the mother and daughter had gone to Kolkata in November for a festival. On November 17, the victim complained of abdominal pain and was taken to a private hospital where doctors informed them that the girl was 24 weeks pregnant, said police.

The police in Faridabad said they received the FIR through post in December but before they could arrest the suspect, he fled his rented room. The suspect switched off his mobile number and kept changing locations after he learnt from villagers that a case has been registered against him and that the police were looking for him, said police.

Yogesh Kataria, station house officer of Palla police station, Faridabad, said the minor’s mother told the police that her daughter confided in her about the sexual assault by her grandfather. The child delivered prematurely after which she was in a critical condition for over two months. “The child told the mother that the grandfather used to rape her when her parents were away at work. We have recorded her statement and are verifying all allegations. She gave birth to a baby prematurely but the infant is doing well,” he said.

The suspect was arrested from Palla area in Faridabad on Wednesday night and was sent to judicial custody after being produced before the court.

The minor is stable and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The suspect was booked under sections 376 (rape), 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

