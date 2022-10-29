Man arrested for posting ‘objectionable’ video on social media platform

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for posting a video on Facebook which allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of a community, officers said Friday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the man, identified as Amir Khan (24), who runs a mobile phone repair shop near Pataudi Chowk, posted an “objectionable” video earlier this week which was circulated on several social media websites.

Boken said a constable of the cyber crime team of Gurugram police found out about the video and filed a complaint on Wednesday, after which police registered an FIR against Khanat Shivaji Nagar police station under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code on October 26.

Inspector Krishan Kumar, station house office of Shivaji Nagar police station, said Khan was sent to judicial custody after production before a city court on Thursday.