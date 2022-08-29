Man arrested for slapping, abusing security guard & lift operator at Gurugram society
The man, who was identified as Varun Nath (39), a businessman, allegedly also threatened to kill the guard, Ashok Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, and the lift operator, police said.
A man was arrested on Monday for repeatedly slapping and hurling expletives at a security guard and a lift operator of his high-rise residential society in Sector 50 here after he was trapped inside an elevator, police said.
The man, who was identified as Varun Nath (39), a businessman, allegedly also threatened to kill the guard, Ashok Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, and the lift operator, they said.
A purported video of the incident went viral on social media.
In the video, as soon as the lift operator opens the elevator doors, Nath steps out, drops his bag on the floor and starts slapping Kumar, who appears to be trying to reason with him. Every time Nath slapped Kumar, he took a few steps back.
Nath then goes to the lift operator and slaps him before walking back aggressively towards Kumar.
Later, security guards of the society assembled at its gate and started a protest. After receiving information about the incident, a police team led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 50 police station, reached the spot, the police said.
Kumar lodged a complaint in the matter, they said.
According to the complaint, Nath got trapped inside an elevator in Tower 12 around 7:20 am and informed Kumar through the intercom. After coming out of the lift, the accused started abusing him and slapped him multiple times, the police said.
He also slapped the lift operator and threatened to kill him and Kumar, they said.
"We registered a case soon after receiving a complaint in the matter. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij.
Nath has been booked under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
This incident comes a week after a 32-year-old woman was arrested in Noida for allegedly manhandling a private security guard, hurling expletives at him and making derogatory remarks against a particular community outside a group housing society, after a video of the incident was circulated on social media.
