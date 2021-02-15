IND USA
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man booked for killing wife, search on to trace him
Man booked for killing wife, search on to trace him

A 38-year-old man was booked on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife at their residence in Sirhaul village
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST

A 38-year-old man was booked on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife at their residence in Sirhaul village. According to the police, the man brutally assaulted his wife in an argument over a suspected extramarital affair and fled the spot.

The police identified the suspect as Satish Kumar, who works as a security guard at a private company and was living at a rented accommodation in Sirhaul village for the past three years with his wife, Ruby, 32, and their two children. They belonged to Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh.

Akshay Singh, Ruby’s brother, who lives in Delhi, told the police that he received a call from his sister’s friend who had found her body at the residence. “I came to Gurugram and saw her lying on the bed. I immediately informed the police control room and tried to wake her up but she was dead. Her nose, mouth and ears were bleeding and she had suffered severe injuries all over her body,” he said.

According to the police, the neighbours told Singh that Kumar did not go to work on Sunday and that they heard loud arguments. Later, Kumar was also seen allegedly dragging her on the road from a nearby temple and throwing her in a drain near their house.

The police said the neighbours, in their statement, said that Kumar was inebriated and had used a rod to assault her. The incident was witnessed by their children as well, the police said.

Singh said that according to the neighbours, his brother-in-law dragged her into the house after throwing her in the drain and upon finding her dead, fled the spot.

A team from Sector 17/18 police station collected fingerprint samples and other evidence from the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Sudhir Kumar, station house officer of Sector 17/18 police station, said the woman died due to excessive bleeding and haemorrhage. “She had suffered grave injuries to her head and due to non-timely medical aid, she died,” he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Kumar on Sunday. Teams are conducting raids to arrest him, said police.

