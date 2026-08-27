Man dies of gunshot injury during UP police raid in Gurugram, probe on

A 24-year-old man died of a gunshot injury during a raid by a Uttar Pradesh police team at his rented accommodation in Gurugram’s Sector-12 early Wednesday, police said. Investigators are probing whether he was shot by a wanted suspect hiding at the house or died by suicide while trying to evade arrest.

(Representative image) The UP police team allegedly raided the Sector-12 house without informing local police. The suspect fled but was later arrested by Gurugram Police. (File photo)

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The victim, a resident of Lalpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, had at least six criminal cases, including attempt to murder, registered against him. After getting bail several months ago, he shifted to Rajiv Nagar, Sector-12, with his girlfriend. Police said a suspect known to the victim and wanted in several criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh reached the house on Tuesday night.

A senior police official said a Bijnor Police team in civil clothes raided the house around 5.30am without informing the local police station. “During the raid, a scuffle broke out between both sides when the victim and the suspect rushed inside the bathroom to save them. At this moment, firing took place inside from a country-made pistol. The bullet hit the victim in the left chest, resulting in his instant death,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim’s girlfriend and sister were present and raised an alarm, following which neighbours alerted the police control room. Investigators said the UP team left the spot while the suspect also fled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s girlfriend and sister were present and raised an alarm, following which neighbours alerted the police control room. Investigators said the UP team left the spot while the suspect also fled. {{/usCountry}}

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A close family member alleged the suspect shot the victim in revenge, suspecting he had tipped off UP police. “We want a murder case registered. It was yet unclear if those who carried out the raid were UP cops or the victim’s rival impersonating cops,” he told HT.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said the preliminary investigation suggested the victim might have died by suicide, fearing arrest for harbouring a fugitive. “We nabbed the suspect who fled from the spot and are quizzing him along with the victim’s girlfriend and sister to ascertain the sequence of events for reaching the conclusion if firing by the suspect resulted in his death or it was a suicide,” he said. The pistol was seized from the spot.

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“An autopsy will be carried out on Thursday. Based on its report and family’s complaint, further necessary legal action will be carried out in the case,” Turan said.