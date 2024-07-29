Man dragged 200 metres+ by heavy vehicle, dies

Gurugram: A 26-year-old man driving a scooter died and was dragged for around 200 metres after his two-wheeler was struck from behind by a truck on Golf Course Extension Road in the early hours of Monday, Gurugram police said, adding that two others riding pillion were critically injured in the incident. A 26-year-old man driving a scooter died and was dragged for around 200 metres after his two-wheeler was hit from behind by a truck on Golf Course Extension Road in the early hours of Monday. (Representational Image)

The deceased was identified as Suresh Samant, originally from Uttarakhand but living at a rented accommodation at Nathupur, DLF 3. Police said Samant worked at a restaurant in Sector 66 and was returning home when the accident took place.

They said the identities of the two people injured are yet to be ascertained, adding that they are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Badshahpur.

Officers said the incident took place at around 3.45am at the traffic signal where Dayma Road joins Golf Course Extension Road.

The accident came to light when a commuter alerted the police about a badly mangled body lying on Golf Course Extension Road.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, station house officer of the Sector 56 police station, said, “A damaged scooter bearing a Delhi registration number was found lying at the spot which was seized and brought to the police station… There were tyre marks of a heavy vehicle present at the spot indicating that a speeding truck or dumper may have hit the deceased while he was riding the scooter.”

Investigators said they suspect the deceased’s body got entangled in the underbody or wheels of the heavy vehicle, and was dragged for around 200 metres, resulting in the body getting mutilated.

“The errant driver managed to flee in his vehicle after the accident,” the inspector said, adding that they are now trying to enhance CCTV footage to get a clear view of the registration number of the truck.