30-yr-old man duped of 3.6 lakh in Gurugram

An unidentified suspect has been booked for allegedly duping a 30-year-old man, Gurugram police said on Saturday. The man’s phone was also taken away by the suspect after he transferred ₹3.6 lakh through UPI. The police have yet to locate the suspect, officials said.

According to the police, the victim was active on a dating app where he befriended the suspect a week before the incident. Investigators said that they had a video call at about 9.30pm on Wednesday. Later, they decided to meet at Vatika Chowk in Sector 69 . The victim arrived at the location at 10pm .

According to investigators, after several minutes, the suspect and a male associate arrived at the spot and the trio went for a drive. The victim and the suspect agreed to spend time in Sector 81, police said.

“The suspect had already sent the details of the location to two other male associates before reaching the secluded place. After they arrived, the suspect introduced the two men to the victim as old friends,” a senior police officer associated with the matter said.

The suspect extracted the UPI PIN of the victim during a conversation and transferred ₹3.6 lakh from the victim’s two bank accounts . The victim received a transaction SMS but before he could react, the suspect and his three associates fled with the phone, the officer said.

According to police, the victim, a gay man, resides in a condominium in Sector 81.

The victim approached the police two days later on Friday, and an FIR was registered under Section 34 (common intention), 379 (theft), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said investigations are underway in the case.

