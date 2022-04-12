Man falls into open sewer in Faridabad, dies

A 24-year-old resident of Lakadpur, Faridabad, died after allegedly falling into an open sewer on Saturday night, police said Monday.

Police identified the man as one Harish Verma alias Honey who worked at a private bank.

They said the incident took place around 9pm when Harish and two of his friends were returning in their car after dropping off a friend. On the way back home in Sector 56, Harish stepped out of the car to relieve himself and fell into the sewer.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Faridabad police, said that his friends waited in the car. “When he did not return after a few minutes, they went to look for him. After a few minutes, they located him in the sewer. The sewer was over 20 feet deep and had water upto 10 feet,” he said.

“His friends then raised an alarm and gathered people to try and rescue him. A police team that was stationed nearby arrived on the spot. After they were unsuccessful in rescuing him, a fire brigade was called and he was pulled out with ropes and rushed to a hospital, but it was too late by then,” said Dhyan Singh, Harish’s father.

Dhyan Singh alleged negligence on part of the civic authorities. “The sewer should have been covered, but was not. And there was no warning sign at the spot. My son was about to get married. He had recently joined his job. This is heartbreaking for any parent,” he said.

Harish’s family said they would file a complaint against the authorities for the negligence that caused his death once they recover from the trauma. He was the only son, said the family.

Police said they received information about the incident at the Sector 55 police post area around 9.30pm.

“We have conducted inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC and handed over the body to the family after the autopsy on Sunday.”

When asked to comment on the matter, an official of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad said, “The area falls under the jurisdiction of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).”

HSVP officials did not respond for comment despite repeated attempts.

