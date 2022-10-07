Man flogs child, assaults neighbour for playing on sand kept for building work in Bhondsi

A man allegedly flogged and slapped an eight-year-old child allegedly for “playing on a heap of sand kept for construction work” in Bhondsi and also assaulted his neighbour who came to the rescue of the minor, police said Friday, adding that the suspect is yet to be arrested.

They said that the incident was reported from Krishna Kunj between 6pm and 6.30pm Wednesday. The sand was kept for construction work going on at the suspect’s house, police said.

Police said the child sustained injuries in the flogging while neighbour Saroj Singh (46) had to take 13 stitches to the back of his head.

Police said all residents, including the children, had gathered to celebrate Dussehra at an open space in their colony when a few children came running from the by-lanes and alerted the elderly that their friend was getting thrashed.

As per investigators, Ashwani Kumar (36), a build contractor, thrashed several children for playing on the sand but the eight-year-old was the one who was badly beaten.

Police said Singh and others reached the spot to find Kumar flogging the child with a stick and slapping him as well.

Police said Singh intervened and stopped Kumar from doing so. A senior police officer said Kumar hurled abuses at them and asked them not to interfere.

“However, Singh shielded the child and stopped Kumar from flogging him further,” he said.

A heated argument broke out but Singh turned back with the child and left the spot, they said. It was then that Kumar brought a piece of reinforcement bar from inside his house and hit Singh on his head from behind, police said.

Singh alleged that he received sustained a grievous injury to his head just with one blow and fainted from the profuse bleeding.

“My neighbours immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital. I received 13 stitches to the back of the head and was discharged on Thursday night. By then, Kumar left the colony with his family,” he said

On Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Kumar under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bhondsi police station on Thursday, said police.

Inspector Devender Kumar, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said Kumar is on the run and the police are trying to trace his location and arrest him.

“The child’s condition is okay. The child welfare committee will record his statement and forward it to us,” he added.

