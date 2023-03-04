GURUGRAM: Man held for abduction, rape of 15-year-old girl

HT Correspondent

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

GURUGRAM: Police on Thursday arrested a 33-year-old man from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl. Police said the minor girl has been brought back to Gurugram.

Praveen Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Rajendra Park police station said, “We conducted a medical examination on the girl and it has confirmed sexual assault. A case of kidnapping was already registered against the suspect and after the medical report, rape charges have been added”.

SHO Kumar said the girl was taken to the child welfare committee on Friday for counselling, where she revealed that the suspect used to rape her on the pretext of marriage.

The suspect, identified as Mohammad Shadab alias Arman, who is a plumber by profession, was sent to judicial custody by the district court on Friday, police said.

According to investigators, the suspect had known the girl for two months. The victim, who is a Class 10 student, had gone to school and did not return on February 28. Later that day, her father filed a complaint in Rajendra Park police station alleging that Shadab had kidnapped his daughter.

SHO Kumar said the girl told them that they were caught by railway police on February 28 at Bhopal railway station for travelling without tickets.

The victim added that she came to know the real identity of the suspect after they were caught in Bhopal railway station, police said.

Police added that the minor called her parents from Bhopal and shared her ordeal. A team from Rajendra Park police station was sent to Bhopal to bring the victim to Gurugram. The suspect was away for work and was arrested on Thursday night.

Police said the suspect was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday.