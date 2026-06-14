Man held for allegedly killing wife with hammer in Gurugram home

A 40-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a hammer inside their residence in Gurugram’s Farrukhnagar area on Saturday, allegedly suspecting her fidelity, police said. Investigators recovered the weapon and seized mobile phones and clothing. Forensic and fingerprint teams examined the crime scene. (File photo)

The accused was taken into custody after he called the Dial-112 emergency service to report the incident and surrender. Police said the couple’s 10-year-old son witnessed the entire incident but was not physically harmed.

According to police, the couple had been married for 15 years and had been living in Pratap Colony, Farrukhnagar for several years. The man worked as a building material contractor, officials said.

Police said that after allegedly attacking his wife following a heated argument, the man remained seated beside her body for several minutes and continued crying before contacting the police.

Teams from Farrukhnagar police station reached the house and shifted the woman to the Civil Hospital in Sector-10A, where doctors declared her dead.

A senior police officer said the crime scene showed signs of a violent assault. “The victim’s body was lying in a pool of blood with multiple grievous injury marks on her head. The murder weapon, a hammer, was also recovered from the spot,” he said.

“The accused, who was crying, immediately confessed to killing his wife in a fit of rage after a heated argument. He told investigators that he strongly suspected that she was having an affair which had strained their easy-going relationship,” the officer said.

The officer added that the accused told investigators his wife’s changed dressing style over the past few months had deepened his suspicions. Police said the couple had been involved in repeated arguments over the issue during the last two months.

Investigators said the child heard the argument and witnessed the killing but remained in a state of shock.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said mobile phones of both the deceased and the accused had been seized. “Forensic and fingerprint experts also visited the murder spot for evidence. The accused’s shirt soaked with the victim’s blood was also seized,” he said.

He added that an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was being registered at Farrukhnagar police station on the complaint of the woman’s family. The body will be handed over to the family after autopsy on Sunday.