Man held for duping shopkeeper of 3.40 lakh at Surajkund fair

Gurugram: A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a shopkeeper of ₹3.40 lakh by using a fake online payment app at the ongoing Surajkund crafts fair in Faridabad on February 11, said police on Saturday.

Police said the suspect, identified as Iqbal, hailing from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, used an app that looks similar to payment apps such as Paytm and Google Pay to buy carpets.

Nitish Kumar Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) and police nodal officer at Surajkund fair said they received a complaint from a shopkeeper who claimed a man purchased seven carpets worth ₹3.40 lakh from his stall. “We checked CCTV footage and handed over the investigation to the Sector 48 crime unit,” he said.

A fraud case was registered against the suspects on February 11 at Surajkund police station, said police.

The victim, identified as Alauddin, said that he has participated in many fairs but this was the first time that he was duped.

Rakesh Singh Sehrawat, the sub-inspector who arrested the suspect from Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital, said police scanned more than 300 CCTV cameras to zero in on the suspect.

“The suspect had shared a screenshot of the payment through his WhatsApp number and it was switched off. The number was not used for the last many months. We took out call detail records, tracked the location and traced the suspect,” he said.

SI Sehrawat said the suspect revealed that his brother-in-law was involved in similar frauds and he gave him the idea to dupe shopkeepers in the Surajkund fair.

