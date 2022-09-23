Man held for murdering his brother-in-law in Gurugram

The special task force (STF) of Haryana police on Thursday arrested a man from Badshahpur for allegedly being involved in the murder of his brother-in-law. Sukhbir Khatana (48) aka Sukhbir Chairman, former chairman, Sohna Market Committee, was allegedly shot dead by a group of men while he was shopping with his cousin at a showroom near Agarwal Dharamshala in Sadar Bazaar on September 1. Two or three of the armed suspects kept a lookout, while three others barged in and fired at least five to six bullets at Sukhbir, who died on the spot.

Sukhbir’s son alleged that Chaman aka Pawan — the brother of Sukhbir’s second wife — shared a troubled relationship with the victim and killed him over a personal dispute. Family members also alleged that Chaman threatened to kill Sukhbir on several occasions as he was unhappy with him marrying his sister.

According to Sumit Kuhar, superintendent of police, Special Task Force (STF), Haryana Chaman confessed to killing Sukhbir as he was unhappy about him marrying his sister. “According to Chaman, Khatana married his sister against their wishes he was planning to kill him since then. He came in contact with gangster Vikram aka Papla and joined his gang. He was part of an attempt to kill Papla’s rival Surendra aka Cheeku in 2015 but was unsuccessful, following which Papla was arrested from Behrod, Rajasthan,” he said.

Kuhar further said that Chaman and his aides freed Papla from police custody after firing at the police station in 2019. “Chaman recced several places Khatana visited in the last 15 days before his murder and roped in gang members to shoot Khatana,” the SP informed.

According to police, there are nine cases registered against Chaman involving murder, attempt to murder, the Arms Act, assault and helping gangsters flee from police custody in Haryana and Rajasthan. Cops arrested 22-year-old Yogesh aka Sillu, a native of Rajasthan, earlier on September 5. Chaman hired Sillu to kill Sukhbir for ₹1.5 lakh, police said.