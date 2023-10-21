Man held in Gurugram for duping people of 73 lakh

A 28-year-old member of a cybercrime gang was arrested for allegedly cheating at least 69 people from Gurugram and the rest of the country of ₹73 lakh within four months, police said on Saturday. An FIR was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of Information-Technology Act . (FILE)

The accused was identified as Ajay Kumar, who belongs to Mirzapur Kheri in Sonepat. Police said he was arrested from the city on Thursday night and was presently on police remand for interrogation.

According to the police, Kumar along with another associate, whose identity was yet to be disclosed, had cheated a city resident of ₹10.2 lakh after luring him by sending messages on WhatsApp for earning hefty commissions by completing online tasks of liking videos on YouTube and Moj application on July 2.

An FIR against unidentified suspects was registered at Cybercrime (east) police station under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of Information-Technology Act on the basis of the victim’s complaint submitted on July 3.

Police said that after Kumar’s arrest, it came to light that at least ₹73 lakh was credited to his bank account within three to four months.

“Out of ₹10.2 lakh duped from the city resident, ₹6.8 lakh was transferred in Kumar’s account. His associate gave him a commission of ₹50000 and took the rest of the money,” Vipin Kumar Ahlawat, assistant commissioner of police (cybercrime), said.

Inspector Jasvir Singh, station house officer of Cybercrime (east) police station, said Kumar and his associate were involved in two other cases of cyber fraud in the city.

Police said that they were also investigating to ascertain how many more members were there in the gang.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!