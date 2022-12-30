Man kills 7-year-old girl while trying to rape her in Faridabad

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Faridabad on Thursday for allegedly murdering a 7-year-old girl after she raised an alarm when he attempted to rape her. The suspect also attempted to molest the elder sister of the deceased girl a few months ago, said police officers.

The deceased girl, a class 1 student, was missing since Tuesday morning when she did not return home from school, said police officers.

When her father, who is a labourer, and mother, who is a homemaker, could not find her they approached police on Wednesday and a First Information Report was registered against unidentified persons under Section 363 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, they scanned CCTV footage in which they saw the suspect chasing a minor girl. Soon, the police identified the suspect and captured him within 12 hours of receiving the complaint.

According to police, the suspect lived in the neighbourhood of the deceased girl. He used to repair mobile phones for a living and the deceased girl’s parents were earlier tenants at his house, said police officers.

The suspect said he abducted the girl and tried to rape her, but she raised an alarm and started screaming, after which he killed her, said police officers. In the FIR, sections of murder and Pocso Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) were added, said police.

The deputy commissioner of police (crime) said the suspect, who has passed class 10, spotted the deceased girl walking alone on Tuesday, after which he started following her. “He lured the girl with chocolates and took her to his dilapidated house, where he tried to rape her. When the girl screamed, he strangled her, slit her throat with a blade and hit her on the head with a brick. He then packed her body in a plastic sack, took it on his brother’s motorcycle to a field and threw it there,” he said.

The police recovered the body, packed in a plastic sack and sent it for an autopsy, said police. The suspect was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

The deceased girl was the youngest among four sisters. According to police, her brother died a few months ago.

Investigation revealed that the suspect had tried to molest her elder sister a few months ago, said police officers. “Her family members complained to the family of the suspect and shifted to another house in the neighbourhood. The father of the deceased said his 8-month-old son was also killed by the suspect as there were injury marks on his genitals, but there is no evidence to corroborate this,” said a senior police officer.

Local residents blocked the road on Thursday afternoon demanding strict action against the suspect, said police officers. “The autopsy of the girl’s body was conducted by a board of doctors. Some samples have been sent for forensic examination,” he said.

