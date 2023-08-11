Nuh man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor

GURUGRAM: A special fast-track court in Nuh on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in 2019 in Punhana.

The court of additional sessions judge Narendra Pal also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the 29-year-old convict, Armaan Khan, a resident of Nuh.

Khan was sentenced under section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and sections 363, 366A, and 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said ASJ Pal took cognisance of the evidence put before the court by the prosecution and pronounced the judgment. The court said if the convict fails to deposit the fine, he will have to spend an additional six-month in jail.

Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya said a case was registered against Khan in 2019 and he was arrested within 24 hours of the incident. The family members of the victim lodged a formal complaint with the local police at Punhana police station soon after the incident. “The victim was hospitalised due to the sexual assault for over a week,” the SP added.

