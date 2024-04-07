Man shot at on MG Road in Gurugram following brawl in club

A 26-year-old man was injured after he was shot on MG Road on Saturday following a brawl inside a club, police officers said on Sunday. The injured man, Mohit Kumar of Suratgarh, Rajasthan, filed a complaint at the DLF police station in Sector 29 on Saturday night. Investigators said they were scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood to identify the suspects. (Representational image)

According to the police, the incident occurred outside the club, which is located in a mall between the MG Road Metro station and the MG Road police post. Kumar arrived at the club with two friends at 1.30am on Saturday to party. Inspector Ravi Kumar, station house officer of the DLF police station, said that the three had an altercation with four people there. “The altercation escalated into a brawl and bouncers intervened, prompting the four suspects to leave,” he said, adding that the three left the club at 6am.

“The four suspects were waiting on the road. They assaulted the three and one of them opened fire. A bullet hit Kumar in one of his thighs,” the SHO said.

The suspects fled the scene after which Kumar’s friends rushed him to the Deen Dayal Hospital at Harinagar in Delhi for treatment. The hospital authorities alerted the Gurugram police on Saturday evening after which an FIR was registered based on Kumar’s complaint against unidentified suspects under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act.

Investigators said they were scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood to identify the suspects.