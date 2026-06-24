Man slits throat of 3-year-old stepson in Faridabad, held: Police

A three-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his stepfather in Faridabad’s Shiv Durga Vihar on Sunday, police said on Wednesday.

Police arrested the accused, Sushant Kumar (26) from SGM Nagar, on Tuesday. (Representative Image/iStock)

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Police arrested the accused, Sushant Kumar (26) from SGM Nagar, on Tuesday and recovered the murder weapon from him.

According to Yashpal Yadav, spokesperson for Faridabad police, Kumar married Sudha Tiwari nearly a year ago; she had a son from her previous marriage. The son lived with Tiwari’s mother in a rented house. Tiwari frequented her paternal house in Shiv Durga Vihar to meet her son which “annoyed” Kumar, Yadav said.

“She frequently visited her parental house in Shiv Durga Vihar from SGM Nagar to meet her son from her previous marriage, which Kumar used to get annoyed about,” he said. Yadav said that over time, Kumar developed hatred toward the boy, which also caused quarrels between the couple.

To stop his wife from meeting her son, he slit his stepson’s throat, police said. His body was found lying in a pool of blood on a bed was recovered by his mother around 11am on Sunday after she returned from market. The child was alone in the room while his maternal aunt was asleep in another room, police said.

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The house owner rushed to the spot and alerted the police control room after which investigators reached the spot.

On complaint of boy’s maternal grandfather, a first information report under section 103(1) (murder) was registered at Surajkund police station.

“Three days before the incident, Tiwari had reached her parental home with Kumar to live for a few days,” Yadav said.

“Taking advantage of the situation, he slit the throat of the boy using a knife when he was alone in the room and the maternal aunt was asleep. He sneaked out of the house to avoid suspicion and returned only after receiving call about the incident,” he added.

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Yadav said that during quizzing of the family members, Kumar had come under scanner when investigators came to know about his hatred towards the child. “After thorough investigation and stern interrogation, he finally confessed to murdering the boy leading to his arrest,” he said.