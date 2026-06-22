Faridabad Police probe murder of 3-year-old found dead inside residence

Police have opened a murder investigation on Sunday after a three-year-old boy was found with his throat slit at his residence in Faridabad’s Shiv Durga Vihar. The parents of the child, who were allegedly not at home at the time of the incident, were also detained for questioning, said officials. The victim’s body was recovered hours later, while residents alleged repeated warnings about the unsafe bridge had gone unheeded. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the boy’s aunt, who was the only one present in the three-bedroom residence, discovered the boy’s body in bed around 10.30am. She was allegedly in another room when the incident took place.

The landlord, who lives in another portion of the house, called the police after hearing their cries and reaching the spot.

“The child was found dead on a bed with severe injuries to the throat. The forensic team has collected evidence from the scene and all aspects of the case are being investigated,” said Yashpal Yadav, Faridabad Police spokesperson.

According to police, based on the condition of the body, the incident is suspected to have taken place around 9am when no one was present in the room.

Police have detained the child’s parents for questioning and are also recording statements of the aunt and other family members to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the incident and who was present in the house at the time.

Investigators suspect the child was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, though the exact nature of the object used has yet to be established. Police said they are examining all possible angles, including family disputes and the movements of those present in the house at the time of the incident.

Officials said the family had recently shifted to the locality from Uttar Pradesh. The couple was living at the accommodation with other relatives. According to neighbours and the landlord, the victim was the couple’s only child.

An FIR under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Surajkund police station. The body has been sent for postmortem examination. Police said further action will be taken based on forensic findings and the outcome of the ongoing questioning of family members.