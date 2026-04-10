Maneser: Min, DC direct industries to implement revised wages amid unrest

Amid protests by industrial workers in IMT Manesar, the Haryana government and Gurugram administration on Thursday directed the immediate implementation of the revised minimum wages in the state announced earlier this month. Workers seen along with police personnel during the protest on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The move comes after protests by thousands of contractual workers in the industrial hub, demanding pay raises and better working conditions.

The Haryana government has notified a nearly 35% hike in minimum wages across categories, effective April 1, 2026. This comes a day after the hike was approved by the cabinet.

Under the revised structure, wages for unskilled workers have increased from ₹11,274.60 to ₹15,220. Semi-skilled workers will now earn ₹16,780.74, up from ₹12,430.18, while skilled workers’ wages have been raised to ₹18,500.81 from ₹13,704.31. Highly skilled workers will now receive ₹19,425.85, compared to ₹14,389.52 earlier.

Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh told HT that the notification has now been formally issued and industries have been directed to ensure strict compliance. He also raised concerns about contractors not passing on the benefits to workers, among the issues raised by protesting workers.

“It has been observed in many cases that private contractors claim the revised wages but do not pass them on to labourers. We will ensure that monetary transfers are randomly checked and streamlined,” he said.

Calling the wage revision a critical intervention, the Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said, “The Haryana government has taken an important decision in the interest of workers. All industrial institutions must implement the revised minimum wages on priority.”

He added that the wage hike would improve workers’ standard of living, strengthen financial security and contribute to social stability. “This step will boost workers’ morale and positively impact productivity and efficiency in industries,” he said.

The DC also appealed to workers to return to work, stressing the need for cooperation. “Workers and industries are complementary to each other. With mutual coordination, the pace of development can be accelerated,” he said.

Officials of the labour department said monitoring mechanisms were being strengthened to check compliance and prevent violations.