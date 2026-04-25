Gurugram, After a massive fire broke out in two luxury flats of Anantraj Estate, a high-end residential complex in Sector 63A in Gurugram, residents took out protests against the builder within the premises of the society on Saturday, police said.

Massive fire in luxury apartment complex triggers protest by residents in Gurugram

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The protesters levelled allegations of negligence and inadequate services against the builder and the maintenance company, they said.

The fire broke out in a luxury flat on Wednesday and two flats were completely destroyed.

On Saturday, residents holding photos of damaged flats, expressed their anger over the high prices they paid for the apartments.

They said the builder had defrauded them. Residents are now demanding immediate replacement flats and adequate compensation for the affected flat owners. The affected families have also filed a formal police complaint.

A flatowner, Ankit Sethi, said a short circuit occurred in his flat due to faulty electrical fittings. When the fire broke out, the seven-month pregnant maid, elderly mother, small children and wife were trapped inside the flat, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "We turned to the fire hydrants and firefighting equipment installed there, but they proved to be mere showpieces. All the builder's firefighting equipment had failed," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We turned to the fire hydrants and firefighting equipment installed there, but they proved to be mere showpieces. All the builder's firefighting equipment had failed," he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Vaishali, the other victim of the fire, said, "We thought we would be safe here, but the builder's negligence destroyed everything. "Today, the flat is uninhabitable, and we have to seek shelter at our neighbours' homes." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vaishali, the other victim of the fire, said, "We thought we would be safe here, but the builder's negligence destroyed everything. "Today, the flat is uninhabitable, and we have to seek shelter at our neighbours' homes." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The protesters demanded that the builder compensate the victim's family 100 per cent for the financial losses incurred due to the accident. An investigation into the entire society's fire safety and electrical audits should be carried out, they said, adding that legal action should be taken against negligent maintenance officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protesters demanded that the builder compensate the victim's family 100 per cent for the financial losses incurred due to the accident. An investigation into the entire society's fire safety and electrical audits should be carried out, they said, adding that legal action should be taken against negligent maintenance officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite several attempts, the builder could not be contacted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite several attempts, the builder could not be contacted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON