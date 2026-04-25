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Massive fire in luxury apartment complex triggers protest by residents in Gurugram

Massive fire in luxury apartment complex triggers protest by residents in Gurugram

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 10:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, After a massive fire broke out in two luxury flats of Anantraj Estate, a high-end residential complex in Sector 63A in Gurugram, residents took out protests against the builder within the premises of the society on Saturday, police said.

Massive fire in luxury apartment complex triggers protest by residents in Gurugram

The protesters levelled allegations of negligence and inadequate services against the builder and the maintenance company, they said.

The fire broke out in a luxury flat on Wednesday and two flats were completely destroyed.

On Saturday, residents holding photos of damaged flats, expressed their anger over the high prices they paid for the apartments.

They said the builder had defrauded them. Residents are now demanding immediate replacement flats and adequate compensation for the affected flat owners. The affected families have also filed a formal police complaint.

A flatowner, Ankit Sethi, said a short circuit occurred in his flat due to faulty electrical fittings. When the fire broke out, the seven-month pregnant maid, elderly mother, small children and wife were trapped inside the flat, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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