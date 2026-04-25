Gururgam, A warehouse supervisor has died after suffering burns during a fire at his workplace in the Kherki Daula area, officials said on Saturday, adding that he had been receiving treatment at a hospital. Warehouse fire kills one, injures another in Gurugram; deceased's father alleges conspiracy

Another employee, who was also injured during the incident, remains hospitalised, they said.

The father of the deceased has alleged conspiracy and negligence in the sequence of events that led to his son's death.

Police said the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. An investigation has been initiated, they added.

According to a complaint filed by Madan Chauhan, a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, his son Lakshya Singh Chauhan , worked as a supervisor at the NAAC warehouse in the Kherki Daula area.

A fire broke out at the warehouse on April 21. He called his son's mobile phone around 6 pm, but it was switched off. When he called his coworker, he learned that his son had been hospitalised at 4 pm after suffering burns in the warehouse fire.

Another employee, Shivam, was also injured in the incident, police said.

When the complainant reached Gurugram, his son had already been referred to AIIMS, Delhi where he died during treatment on Friday.

The father of the deceased alleged that his son was the victim of a conspiracy and said the warehouse management or owner did not inform him of his son's burn injuries.

He also alleged that his son's primary treatment was negligent. He suspects that the fire, caused by the lack of proper fire safety measures at the warehouse, led to his son's death, according to the complaint.

"The deceased's body has been handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination. The case is being thoroughly investigated. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation," ASI Dinesh Kumar, the investigating officer, said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.