Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg inspected several areas in the city on Saturday and acted against two officials after finding garbage lying in public areas under their jurisdiction. MCG chief inspects cleanliness in Gurugram, takes action against 2 officials

Officials said that Garg sought a written explanation from the two officials — a senior sanitation inspector and a sanitation inspector — and said he could suspend them if their response is unsatisfactory. He told them to resolve all cleanliness issues before his follow-up inspection on Monday.

“Immediate action must be taken to address these lapses, and those responsible will be held accountable. Sanitation is a priority, and public spaces must reflect high standards of cleanliness. Any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated,” Garg said.

Garg inspected sanitation arrangements in Zone 3 on Saturday, covering areas such as Sector 39, Sector 31, Sector 30, and Jharsa village. He was accompanied by joint commissioner Akhilesh Yadav and sanitation inspectors. He assessed the cleanliness of roads, green belts, markets, and other public spaces. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the substandard cleanliness in several areas and issued directives to ensure improvements by Monday. He told officials that he would revisit the same locations to review the progress.

He also directed the immediate removal of garbage and debris from various locations and urged sanitation teams to act swiftly and proactively. He emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among officials to uphold Gurugram’s reputation as a clean and well-maintained city.

Garg said that regular inspections and strict monitoring will be key in ensuring the successful implementation of cleanliness initiatives. He also encouraged residents to report any sanitation issues to the corporation for prompt action.