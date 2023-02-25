MCG drive to install water meters from next week

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has formed a special committee that will start a drive to install water meters from next week, officials said on Friday.

Gurugram, India-January 13, 2023: A view of Indra colony Wazirabad village; MCG has allowed the subdivision of 100 sq yards plots and allowed registration of upto 50 sq yards in areas under its jurisdiction, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 13 January 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar)(Pic to go with Abhishek's story)

The civic body in 2021 had hired a private contractor for reading water meters and issuing bills to residents. Presently, the MCG generates water bills for 201,448 water connections, of which only 27,131 are metered, said officials.

MCG commissioner PC Meena said orders have also been issued to repair water meters that are lying defunct. He also said that a meeting was held with officials and they were directed to ensure that potable water supply is strengthened before the temperatures start rising from March.

Officials said villages such as Badshahpur, Jharsa and Sukhrali are yet to get water meters. “Once meters are installed, there will be less wastage of water and the civic body will be able to generate revenue,” said Meena.

Meena said Gurugram city has 525,000 property ids, but MCG does not supply water in all the areas. “We want to increase the number of water meters in areas under the MCG jurisdiction, so that bills can be generated. For consumers who do not have water meters installed at their homes, bills will be issued according to the fixed rate,” he said.

