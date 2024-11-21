MCG faces backlash for dumping debris in Gurugram’s green belt

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has sparked widespread outrage for dumping garbage and debris from the Gurgaon-Faridabad highway into the green belt of Baliwas village, part of the ecologically sensitive Aravalli forest. This green belt, critical for groundwater recharge, agriculture, and recreation, also houses the revered Hill of Devta temple, intensifying local opposition, residents said. The spot where MCG had allegedly been dumping garbage and debris from Gurgaon-Faridabad highway into the Baliawas village. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Baliwas locals have strongly condemned the encroachment, expressing fears of being trapped between the Bandhwari waste dump on one side and the new dumping site on the other. “Dumping poses a direct threat to groundwater. Contamination would devastate not just my farm but the entire community,” said Vishal Singh, an organic farmer and orchard owner. Despite a clean-up drive by the MCG on November 11, which involved JCB machines and ten dumper trucks to remove debris and level the site, Singh remains skeptical. “While I am relieved the debris has been removed, I cannot shake the fear that this isn’t the end,” he added.

Narender, the sarpanch of Baliwas village, alleged that private contractors continue to dump waste under the cover of darkness. “The waste is often dumped illegally during the night or early morning, making it difficult to catch the offenders. We’ve complained to the MCG and even approached the NGT,” he said.

Meanwhile, environmentalists warn of irreversible ecological damage if dumping continues. The green belt not only supports agriculture but also sustains the delicate balance of the Aravalli forest ecosystem. The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) is expected to inspect the site under the leadership of Aparnesh Kaushik, raising hopes for stricter enforcement.“This area plays a critical role in maintaining groundwater recharge and preventing desertification. Continued dumping could permanently damage the soil and disrupt the local biodiversity,” said Vaihsali Rana, a Gurgaon-based environmentalist.

In response, MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg promised action. “I have formed a dedicated team that will visit the site to assess the situation and prepare a detailed report. Based on their findings, strict action will be taken against violators to ensure the protection of the green belt,” he said.

The villagers have escalated their grievances to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has scheduled a hearing for November 20, 2024.

On Tuesday, the MCG counsel informed the court that, following the notice, all waste dumped in Baliwas village had been removed. The counsel further assured that no construction waste would be dumped in the area in the future, nor would a construction waste processing plant be established on MCG land adjoining the forest. It was emphasized that the site is a critical water catchment area for the nearby water body and forest land.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), taking note of the assurances, issued a directive prohibiting MCG from dumping any waste in the area or setting up a waste disposal plant for construction waste in the future.

“We are hopeful that the NGT will intervene and put an end to this illegal dumping. If immediate action is not taken, the damage could be irreparable,” said Ram Kumar, a local resident.