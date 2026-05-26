MCG floats fresh ₹40 crore tender for waste processing at Bandhwari

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has floated a fresh tender worth an estimated ₹40 crore for the scientific processing of fresh waste at the Bandhwari landfill site, officials said, amid mounting garbage accumulation at the facility. Gurugram and Faridabad together generate nearly 2,200 to 2,300 metric tonnes of fresh waste daily. (HT Archive)

Officials said the bidding process for the tender will open on May 30. Officials said the processing rate has been revised from ₹250 per tonne to ₹450 per tonne under the new tender. The move comes as Gurugram and Faridabad together generate nearly 2,200 to 2,300 metric tonnes of fresh waste daily, increasing pressure on the landfill.

Preetpal Singh, joint commissioner of MCG, said the civic body had opened bidding three times earlier, but no agency submitted bids. “We have now again opened the tender, and this time we have revised the rates,” he said.

The Department of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) had approved the proposal for the site near the Bandhwari landfill in September last year. In December, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had criticised delays in issuing the tender for fresh waste processing.

Fresh waste refers to recently generated municipal or household waste collected and processed within a short period, usually within a week. Officials said if such waste remains untreated, it starts decomposing within 30 days, making scientific processing more difficult.

The civic body has already awarded the tender for legacy waste processing to two agencies. At present, around 1,400 to 1,500 metric tonnes of waste are being processed daily, significantly lower than the quantity generated in the two cities.

Singh said the fresh tender would help streamline waste management operations at Bandhwari. “The move will strengthen waste management operations and bring us closer to our target of clearing the Bandhwari landfill by early 2027,” he added.

Officials said regular scientific disposal of fresh waste is essential to gradually reduce the landfill burden. Spread across nearly 30 acres, the Bandhwari landfill has served as a major dumping ground for years and currently contains around 84,000 tonnes of legacy waste, according to municipal officials.

“Fresh waste processing is crucial for both environmental and public health. Every year tenders are floated, agencies either bid or back out, and the city continues to suffer as unprocessed waste piles up. “The quantity of waste is increasing over there; a concrete solution is needed,” said Vaishali Rana, an environmentalist based out of Gurugram.