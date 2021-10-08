MCG house meeting on Monday, focus on measures against vector-borne diseases

The house meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will take place this Monday at John Hall in Civil Lines. With over 100 dengue cases recorded in the district this season, issues such as procurement of an adequate number of fogging machines and fixing of drains that can become a ground for mosquito breeding are likely to be discussed at the meeting.

Sheetal Bagri, councillor of ward 10, proposed an agenda for the MCG to procure new fogging machines as she said that several of the existing ones were found to be not working.

“Due to the inadequate number of fogging machines as well as the fact that old machines are not working, fogging activities are getting affected not just in ward 10 but across the city. On several occasions, residents of ward 10 have asked for fogging to be carried out only to discover that the MCG fogging machines are either not working or working in a limited capacity,” said Bagri, adding that her agenda asks MCG to procure a new stock of fogging machines.

As per the district administration’s media bulletin issued on Friday, Gurugram reported 10 new cases of dengue taking the tally of confirmed cases this season to 101. Gurugram has also reported two cases of malaria this year, as per the bulletin.

Virender Raj Yadav, MCG councillor of ward 4 has also proposed an agenda to fix stormwater drains along Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road.

He attributed the breeding of mosquitoes to the overflow of stormwater drains as one of the reasons for proposing the agenda.

“Besides the mixing of stormwater and sewerage line due to broken sections, the uncovered parts and overflow are also leading to mosquito breeding. Dengue cases across the city, including ward 4, are on the rise, hence, I have floated the agenda for discussion in the upcoming house meeting,” said Yadav.

Other key agendas for Monday’s house meeting include restarting water ATMs, a status update of all private colonies that the MCG has to take over, and a status update on developing a model road in each of MCG’s 35 wards, which was approved in a previous house meeting.

“Under the chairmanship of MCG mayor Madhu Azad, a house meeting will be held on Monday, at 11am, in John Hall, Civil Lines. All listed agendas and other proposals will be put forward for deliberation, and decisions on the matter will accordingly be taken by MCG officials and councillors,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG.