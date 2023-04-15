Gurugram: A team from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) inspected the Bandhwari landfill site on Friday after the civic body took a decision to use two sewage treatment plant (STP) sites of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) for setting up disc tube and reverse osmosis (DTRO) units.

MCG commissioner inspects Bandhwari landfill site

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The civic body has also decided that legacy leachate at Bandhwari will be transported to both the STPs where two DTROs will be installed, said officials.

MCG officials said that they will purchase the DRTOs from the environmental compensation fund established by the Haryana government to tackle pollution near the Bandhwari waste plant.

DTRO is a membrane system designed to ensure molecular and ionic separation for a whole spectrum of pollutants in all environments. DT membranes can separate everything from suspended matter to smallest ions, including colloids, bacteria, viruses, organic matter and total dissolved solids.

MCG commissioner PC Meena said that he spent two hours at the Bandhwari landfill on Friday and inspected the legacy waste execution and leachate treatment process. “I have given necessary directions to the officials and the representatives of the agencies executing the legacy waste to ensure the project is completed in a time-bound manner,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meena said a daily monitoring report will be prepared by the officials in-charge of Bandhwari landfill and he has directed them to take strict action and impose penalty on contractors for any delay in legacy and fresh waste processing, disposal of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and setting a waste-to-energy plant at the landfill.

Meena said the new agencies are first finishing the bioremediation of the waste at the landfill and then using trommel machines to produce compost, inert (concrete waste) and RDF.

Meena said all vehicles engaged at the Bandhwari landfill should be fitted with GPS, whose link will be connected to the command-and-control centre of the GMDA in Sector 44. He also said that it is necessary to have the report of the command-and-control centre while making payment to the agencies. “Strict directions have been given to the in-charge that the RDF goes directly to the cement factories and not to any other locations,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MCG joint commissioner Naresh Kumar said the four agencies executing the legacy waste have been asked to increase their daily capacity. “Officials were asked to get the treated water checked from time to time. Presently, two leachate ponds have been filled and along with this, two DTROs and one leachate treatment plant are working continuously for the disposal of leachate generated daily,” he said.

Kumar said they have been asked to ensure there is no leakage of leachate in the Aravallis and adequate arrangements have been made for it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON