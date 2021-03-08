MCG opens city’s first steel utensil bank to eliminate plastics

To eliminate the need for single-use plastics, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has opened the city’s first steel utensil bank in Sector 10, said officials on Monday. Residents who want to do away with the use of single-use plastics can avail steel utensils free of cost at the bank.

MCG officials said that the bank will help do away with disposable and single-use plastic utensils, which are used in local community gatherings and weddings.

“The opening of a steel utensil bank is a part of our continuous effort to remove plastics from Gurugram. In gatherings, especially at the local community level, disposable or semi-disposable plastic spoons, forks, cups, glasses, and plates are used. With the help of RWAs, local councillors, and active citizens, we will be reaching out to the organisers and offer them our utensils instead,” said Dheeraj Kumar, joint commissioner, MCG.

Kuldeep Singh, MCG brand ambassador for Swachh Bharat Mission, said that the bank, which was opened on Sunday, has around 2,000 utensils and the civic body is in the process of opening more such banks in wards 15 and 29 by next month to ensure a city-wide coverage.

“Our overall aim is to open such banks at every ward so that there is micro-coverage. Along with the local councillor and MCG officials, we are in the process of opening the banks in wards 15 and 29 by next month,” said Singh.

To avail of the service, MCG officials said that residents can contact them at 9599959886 or 9700774213.

Brahm Yadav, local councillor of Ward 13, MCG, will collaborate with Buland Awaaz, an NGO, to supervise the bank from his office, officials said.

Since December last year, MCG has undertaken various initiatives to remove plastics. The civic body has distributed cloth bags to shopkeepers at the markets of sectors 46, 23, 4 and Vyapar Kendra in Sushant Lok-1. This was done to make these areas polythene-free and eradicate the need for plastics.

MCG’s bank is launched exactly a month after the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) opened its own steel utensil bank.