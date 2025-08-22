MCG orders strict action on dirty vacant plots, owners to bear cleaning costs

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has directed property owners across the city to immediately clean their vacant plots and premises, warning that failure to do so will result in penalties and recovery of cleaning costs from the owner. Garbage lying in a vacant plot in Sector 9A. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

The directive, order issued on Tuesday, invokes Section 274 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, which aims at safeguarding public health and ensuring improved sanitation across the city. “If a premises is found in an unhygienic condition, the MCG will carry out the cleaning and charge the expenses to the property owner or occupant as tax,” the order read.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has directed all joint commissioners in their respective zones to conduct regular inspections and take swift action against violators. Dahiya emphasized that accountability lies with property owners and negligence would no longer be tolerated.

The move follows mounting complaints from residents and RWAs about vacant plots turning into dumping grounds for construction debris, plastic waste, and household garbage. Civic officials said such plots, especially during monsoon, also become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, rodents, and stray animals, posing health risks.

In addition, the directive also calls for parallel measures to maintain greenery and beautification in their jurisdictions, including proper upkeep of public spaces, coordination with horticulture staff, and initiatives to increase green cover.

The joint commissioners are required to submit fortnightly compliance and activity reports to the commissioner’s office, documenting the action taken against violators and the status of sanitation drives.

Officials said the initiative aligns with MCG’s broader vision of making Gurugram a cleaner, safer, and more livable city. “This initiative is about enforcing responsibility on property owners while ensuring that sanitation and beautification standards are maintained for the benefit of all residents,” said Dhaiya.

Residents stressed that strict follow-up will be the key in ensuring the directives are implemented. Many expressed hope that the directive would deter negligence and reduce the sight of garbage-filled vacant plots, which have long plagued city neighbourhoods.